Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather was reported in the provincial metropolis here Thursday while Met office predicted partly cloudy weather for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore it was 8.2°C and maximum was 17°C.