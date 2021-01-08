19 die from COVID-19

LAHORE:Around 19 more corona virus patients died and 777 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, the death toll reached 4,203 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 142,835 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department, 15,562 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,551,075 in the province. After 4,203 fatalities and recovery of a total of 129,102 patients, including 327 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 9,530 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.