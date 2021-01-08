Waste backlog to be cleared, ombudsman told

LAHORE:Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Waste Management Company Imran Ali Sultan and Additional Secretary Local Government Shahid Zaman on Wednesday attended Punjab Ombudsman office against a notice taken on the complaints of citizens against piles of garbage due to which they are facing many health problems and other issues.

The CEO told the office that Lahore has been divided into nine zones to clear backlog within next 7 to 10 days. “He said international contractors including M/s Albayrak and M/s Ozpak were assigned to collect waste about 4,700 tons per day.

But waste collection efficiency of these contractors dropped drastically due to inefficient fleet management. Due to this incapability, the ratio of the disposal of waste got slow by 3553 tons per day.

Finally, this average decreases day by day which caused piling up of 20,000 tons of wastage as backlogs in the City due to which citizens have to face so many problems,” the CEO said. The Mohtasib office directed Imran Ali Sultan to evolve a comprehensive strategy under a long term plan at the earliest to remove unhealthy and embarrassing sort of situation.