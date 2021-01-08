close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
AFP
January 8, 2021

Czech PM sheds Trump-like hat

World

AFP
January 8, 2021

PRAGUE: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis swapped a Donald Trump-like red baseball hat for a face mask on his Twitter profile picture Thursday following the unrest at the US Capitol.

Until Wednesday, the billionaire populist sported a hat saying "Strong Czechia" in his profile picture, bearing a strong resemblance to Trump’s "Make America Great Again" cap. But he cast it away following Wednesday’s unrest at the Capitol, which left four dead as Trump’s supporters dismayed by his presidential election loss stormed the building. ocracy" on Thursday.

