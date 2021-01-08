Facebook bans Trump indefinitely

WASHINGTON: Facebook has announced to ban US President Donald Trump from its two social media platforms until the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden or even further.

In a post on Thursday, Facebook founder Mark Zukerberg said that the risk of allowing Trump to use the platform was too great. Facebook and Twitter had locked President Trump’s social media accounts on their respective systems on Wednesday evening after his statements inciting mobs that tried to besiege Capitol Hill.

Trump had repeatedly posted false accusations of election fraud as well. “We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” the Facebook founder’s post said. He began by saying that “the shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.”