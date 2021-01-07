close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2021

Two kidnapped sisters found killed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2021

LAHORE: Two sisters, who were kidnapped from Kahna in November last year, have been found killed.

The victims identified as Abida, 26, and Majida, 28, went to a bazaar on November 26. Abida’s body was found on December 12 and Sajida’s body on January 4, 2021. Both were handcuffed and strangled.

The heirs of the victims suspected that their neighbour Naeem had kidnapped and killed the victims.

The suspect Naeem disappeared after getting interim bail. The family and relative of the accused were also missing after locking their houses.

