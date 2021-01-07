Medical board set up for Shahbaz

LAHORE: A medical board has been set up for the medical check-up of PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif.

Neurosurgeon Prof Khalid Mahmood has been appointed convener of the medical board. Pathologist Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed, Radiologist Prof Dr Saima Amir, orthopaedic surgeon Prof Dr Dil Awaiz Nadeem, endocrinologist Dr Khadija Irfan and Dr Abbas Khokhar will be the part of the medical board. The Department of Specialised Health has issued a notification to form a medical board here Wednesday. The medical board was also directed to consult Shahbaz Sharif’s personal physicians. The medical board will conduct clinical tests and provide medical advice.