Islamabad IGP Aamir Zulfiqar removed

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has removed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan from his office with immediate effect, and appointed Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP). A notification has been issued on Wednesday by the Establishment Division in this regard. “Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), presently serving under government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect,” said in the notification. While the outgoing IGP Islamabad has been asked to report Establishment Division to wait for his new posting.

The sources placed in the relevant corner of the Ministry of Interior, when asked, said, “Though, the outgoing IGP Islamabad has transferred in routine because he has completed his tenure but killing of a 22-year-old student, Osama Satti, gun shooting on a bike riding youth, both by the police force and increasing trend of street crimes in Islamabad, could be prime reasons of his transfer.”