Muzaffarabad teachers protest for job promotions

MUZAFFARABAD: The teachers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's capital Muzaffarabad on Wednesday took to the streets, demanding the authorities concerned to upgrade their job ranks. Hordes of teachers, who were reportedly headed towards a secretariat building, were interrupted by the capital's police. The police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the protesting teachers, as a result of which several of them were injured, while 20 were arrested. As the protesters reacted to the police's interruption by pelting stones at the law enforcement agency, three personnel were left wounded. The teachers asked the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and secretary finance to meet their demands. "We will not disperse until our demands are met".