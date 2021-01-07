C-level leadership attended Bannu meeting: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the presence of PDM's C-level leadership at the Bannu meeting was proof that their movement had entered the final stages of decline.

The minister said in a tweet that the failed rhetoric and lack of public participation had discouraged central leadership and their meetings, gatherings and rallies had changed and the leadership had reached "B to C" level.

Meanwhile, Senator Shibli Faraz, in a meeting with Cuban Ambassador Gabriel Tiel Capote emphasised cooperation in the field of culture, saying that Pakistan has a rich and diverse cultural heritage that needs to be shared with the Cuban people. He added that collaboration in the areas of culture and media would help promote bilateral relations. Gabriel Tiel Capote paid a farewell call on the minister here. The minister said that Pakistan and Cuba enjoy cordial relations, specially thanking the ambassador for the scholarships offered in the medical field to the students of areas badly affected in the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

He said a large number of Pakistani students had benefitted from the scheme. He said that Cuba is a resilient nation which has made remarkable contribution in the spheres of sports, music and medicine.

The Cuban ambassador appreciated the minister’s remarks regarding his country and its people and said that Pakistan has supported them at diplomatic level. He emphasised the need for implementation of various memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed between Pakistan and Cuba in different fields for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries. Both sides also discussed the measures taken by their governments to combat the COVID 19 pandemic.

The minister wished the ambassador the very best in his future diplomatic engagements and said he would carry good memories of his stay in Pakistan. The meeting was attended by the senior officials of the Ministry Information and Broadcasting.