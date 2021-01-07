Corona claims 52 more lives, over 2,100 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday reached 37,740 with 2,118 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,033 people recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours. Fifty Two corona patients, 45 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven in their respective homes or quarantines died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. It added that out of the total 52 deaths, during last 24 hours, 24 patients died on ventilators. No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), while 313 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas, including Multan 45 percent, ICT 47 percent, Bahawalpur 41 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 31 percent, Karachi 32 percent, Peshawar 59 percent and Multan 31 percent.

Some 38,917 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 12,457 in Sindh, 15,997 in Punjab, 4,521 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,870 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 466 in Balochistan, 357 in GB, and 249 in AJK.