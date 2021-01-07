close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2021

Man dies in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2021

KASUR: A man died and several others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a bus near Dina Nath PhoolNagar.

Noman died on the spot and several others suffered injuries as a truck and a bus collided.

9-YEAR-OLD BOY ELECTROCUTED: A nine-year-old boy was electrocuted near Katra Kalan in Chunian on Wednesday. Abdul Had suffered a fatal electric shock when he switched on a water pump.

Latest News

More From Pakistan