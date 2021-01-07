Police remain ‘silent spectators’ amid trigger-happy Lahorites

LAHORE: Terror, once again, seized Lahorites when gunshots were heard all across Shadab Colony, Mozang Wednesday night.

As unidentified individuals started firing from rooftops of two houses at around 8.49 pm, people in the streets fled to their houses and shops in panic at the sound of gunfire. Indiscriminate firing has become a habit for law offenders, a burden for civilians that has to be borne unnecessarily and a matter not taken care of for the Lahore Police. Every now and then gunshots are heard in different areas of Lahore. In order to fire shots, one does not exactly have to be a criminal; you get a gun and voila! Some indulge in firing without which they find every celebration incomplete, while others do it in their spare time for “peace of mind”. All this is done without even giving a thought to the harm it inflicts to countless innocent lives. This is a matter of human conscience which such individuals have definitely lost as they are unable to perceive what is right and what is wrong. Hence, when one is not able to monitor their actions on their own, then external forces are required to guide them. Similarly, for a city as well certain forces and agencies are required to supervise the actions of its citizens. Thankfully, we have Punjab Police which is deemed to be monitoring the city, and ensuring that criminal intents and actions are kept under control; but the fact that crime rate increased up to 25 percent in 2020 only causes one to believe this to be nothing more than a delusive propagation. In spite of the heavy arsenal of technologically advanced equipments, major reshuffling, Punjab Police has not been able to restrain smaller illegal activities, let alone bigger crimes. The situation in Lahore only sheds light on the disastrous condition of the entire province.