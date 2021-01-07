Six of a family suffocate to death in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Six members of a family including a man, his mother, wife and three children died of suffocation after gas from a heater filled their room at night in Pano Dehrai area here on Wednesday.

“When the family didn’t wake up in the morning, neighbours knocked at the main gate of the house repeatedly and later broke in where they found all the family members dead in one of the rooms of the house,” the police quoted Mohammad Riaz Tanoli, the maternal cousin of the head of the victim family, as saying in the first information report lodged at the City Police Station after the incident. Mohammad Afzal, an auto electrician by profession, his mother Hajra Bibi, wife Abida Afzal, son Saim Afzal (8) and daughters Noor Afzal (4) and Annum Afzal, two months old, were asleep in a room of their house when the gas heater in their room got extinguished due to low pressure, and as a result, the gas spread in the entire room. All six members of the family fell unconscious and later died of suffocation. The neighbours shifted the bodies to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital wherefrom doctors handed them over to the family after completing the medico-legal formalities there. The police registered an FIR of the incident and launched further investigation.