2 die in accidents

OKARA: Two motorcyclists died in road accidents on Wednesday. Rizwan, 17, of village 29-30/2L was travelling on his motorcycle on Okara-Depalpur Highway and near Kalassan bust stop a vehicle hit the motorcycle, leaving him daed on the spot. Jameel Ahmed of village 48/3R was travelling on National Highway on his motorcycle and near Tobruke bus-stop a vehicle hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.