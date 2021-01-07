close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
January 7, 2021

2 die in accidents

National

January 7, 2021

OKARA: Two motorcyclists died in road accidents on Wednesday. Rizwan, 17, of village 29-30/2L was travelling on his motorcycle on Okara-Depalpur Highway and near Kalassan bust stop a vehicle hit the motorcycle, leaving him daed on the spot. Jameel Ahmed of village 48/3R was travelling on National Highway on his motorcycle and near Tobruke bus-stop a vehicle hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

