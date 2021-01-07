Current situation of COVID-19: NA Speaker initiates consultative meeting for convening NA session

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has initiated the consultation meetings on Wednesday to convene the session of the National Assembly during the current situation of COVID-19 in the country to take the legislative process forward.

It is expected that the NA session will be convened by next week and the opposition will also be consulted for formulating the joint strategy to take the legislative process forward.

In this regard on Wednesday, NA Speaker held the consultation meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and before holding the meeting with the PM he also held separate consultative meeting with federal ministers Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, PTI’s Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheer-ud-Din Babar.

The meeting also considered the convening of the NA session during the current situation of COVID-19 in the country and consultation with the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties. The meeting discussed in detail the overall political and economic situation of the country including important parliamentary issues.

While chairing the consultative meeting with federal ministers, regarding convening of NA session, Asad Qaiser said that final decision would be taken on convening the NA session after consultation with the political parties and a joint strategy would be formulated after consultation with the opposition parties to take the legislative process forward. “Completing the days of the National Assembly, session given in the parliamentary calendar, is a constitutional requirement and its implementation is the responsibility of Parliament,” he said

NA Speaker said that the role of Parliament, as a public representative, is very important for providing relief to the people. He said that this was the time for us to use all possible resources to implement the promises made to the people. He said that all the political parties, present in the Parliament, should play their positive role to get the nation out of the difficult situation.

The NA Speaker said that the second wave of COVID-19 was very dangerous and the government along with other political parties needs the cooperation of the people to fight it. He commended the role of the Parliament during the first wave of COVID-19.

Asad Qaiser said that in spite of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the government had met the expectations of the people. He said that the country was moving in the right direction economically and the economic crisis would be overcome soon. He said that the people had great expectations with Parliament and the government was taking steps on priority basis to meet them.