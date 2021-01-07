Triple murder hearing adjourned

SUKKUR: Hearing of the triple murder case of Umme Rubab’s father and other relatives was held at the Model Criminal Court, Dadu, on Wednesday. The alleged accused, PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, his brother MPA Burhan Khan Chandio, their counsel, appeared in the court and informed the judge of the Model Criminal Court, Dadu, about their application pending with the Sindh High Court for transferring the trial from Dadu to Mehar.

Opposing the motion, Umme Rubab argued that she was pursuing the cases of murders of her father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio for the last three years. She argued that the Sindh High Court had already transferred the case to the Model Criminal Court, Dadu, with instructions of conducting speedy justice. Rubab further argued to dispose of the case at the earliest as she was regularly appearing before the courts despite receiving threats. The judge adjourned the hearing till January 23.