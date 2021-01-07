Mortar shell explodes inside police station

SUKKUR: Two policemen were critically injured when a mortar shell exploded in Police Station Janghan, Kashmore-Kandhkot district, on Wednesday. Police sources said the explosive was kept as case property in the police station when it exploded, causing panic and critically injuring two policemen Muhammed Sharif Jaghirani and Abdul Hameed. Both the officers were shifted to hospital. The security forces and police cordoned off the police station. Later, the bomb disposal squad of security forces defused two other live rocket shells stored as case property at the police station.