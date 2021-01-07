Medical students in KP want online exams

PESHAWAR: The Medical Students Alliance has sought the holding of the online examination to save time.

Speaking at a news conference here on Wednesday, chairman of the alliance Umar Ghafoor, general secretary Amir Hamza, deputy general secretary Mubain Khan and others said that they would stage protest if the demand was not met.

They said the medical students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should also be facilitated like their counterparts in Punjab and other provinces. The coronavirus has affected the medical students as their precious time was wasted despite spending millions of rupees on their education. The medical colleges, they said, had arranged online classes for the students, therefore, they should now be allowed to take online examinations.