CM Mahmood Khan, federal minister discuss narcotics control in KP

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (r) Ijaz Shah called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at his office here on Wednesday and discussed with him matters related to narcotics control in the province.

Other senior officials were present on the occasion as well, said n official handout.

Both the leaders agreed to have a close liaison between the relevant federal and provincial agencies to effectively deal with the menace of drugs.

It was decided to constitute a committee at the provincial level with the aim to strengthen coordination among the relevant federal and provincial entities and law enforcing agencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed drug addiction a serious issue and stated that the provincial government was trying to protect the youth from the menace.

He said it was impossible for a single department or agency to eradicate the causes behind the use of narcotics and added that all the departments concerned, law enforcement agencies and other segments of society should make joint efforts in this regard.

The dignitaries stressed the need for a massive awareness campaign to protect the youth from the menace of drugs and agreed that opinion-makers of the society, including Ulema and teachers would be engaged for the purpose.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the provincial government, Mahmood Khan said that KP government was serious about controlling the use of narcotics in the province, adding that steps were underway to strengthen the anti-narcotics department.

He said the provincial government was not only working to curb the use of the narcotics but also taking result-oriented measures for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the province.

The federal minister lauded the initiatives being taken by the KP government against narcotics and assured that the federal government would extend all-out support to it to strengthen its effort against narcotics.