Seminar on Pak-China friendship

LAHORE: To celebrate the 70th Year of China-Pakistan Relations, a lecture was arranged under South Asian Lecture series by Centre for South Asian Studies, Institute of Global Studies, College of Liberal Arts Shanghai University, China. Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, Assistant Professor Pakistan Study Centre, University of Punjab delivered the lecture on "Seven Decades of Sino-Pak Relations; A Flourishing Friendship".