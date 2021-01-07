ACE Punjab arrests two registry muharirs

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested two registry muharirs on Wednesday. Three FIRs were registered against two registry clerks/muharirs of Iqbal Town and Nishtar Town on the direction of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz.

DC Lahore had sent reference to DG Anti-Corruption on solicitation of bribe against registry muharirs Altaf Gohar Wattoo and Khursheed Al-Zaman.

According to ACE, both suspects could be seen in the video while taking bribes. ACE took action when the videos of the accused went viral.

Accused Altaf Wattoo demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the plaintiff for registration of sale deed, said DCâ€™s reference text sent to ACE.

DG Anti-Corruption Punjab Gohar Nafees had ordered an inquiry.

There is zero tolerance for all forms of corruption in government offices, said DG Anti-Corruption Punjab. Indiscriminate operations against corrupt elements will continue across the province, said Gohar Nafees.