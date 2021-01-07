PDM rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground: PHA initiates process to recover damages

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated the process of recovering damages caused to the Minar-e-Pakistan ground during a PDM rally from PML-N leaders.

The PDM held a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground on December 13, 2020 after which the PHA lodged three FIRs against the PDM leadership at the Lorry Adda Police Station, stating that the PDM leadership damaged a national heritage by breaking the locks of the Greater Iqbal Park at Minar-e-Pakistan and forcibly entered the ground for the rally.

The case was registered on the complaint of a security officer of the park, who nominated PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the case. Several other opposition leaders including Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb have also been named in the FIR.

After the PDM rally, the PHA constituted a committee to assess the loss caused to the Minar-e-Pakistan ground. The committee in its report stated that a loss of around Rs 10 million was caused to the infrastructure of the park.

Sources said the loss caused to the park included breaking iron fences, digging grass, destruction of costly plants and loss to the structures of different monuments built inside the park. Later, the PHA sent a letter to the deputy commissioner Lahore to recover the loss from those who sought approval for the rally from the district administration. They included PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool and MPA Samiullah Khan.

Following the PHAâ€™s letter, the DC Lahore sent letters to the applicants who as per sources refused to pay the loss and replied that they had applied for the rally at the behest of their party.

Yasir Gillani, Chairman PHA, while talking to The News, said the loss will be recovered from those who applied for the rally.

He said the PHA has started proceedings for the recovery of loss under the Land Revenue Act 1967.

He said three letters will be issued to them for the recovery of the loss after which the PHA will explore other legal options including filing a suit.

When contacted, Azma Bukhari, PML-N spokesperson, said that during the PML-N government, Imran Khan held two rallies at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground and caused a loss of millions of rupees, which was not paid.

She said that first the PHA should recover that amount from him after which the PML-N will also pay for the losses.