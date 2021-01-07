CAA to be reorganised for better service delivery & governance

LAHORE: A major decision has been taken for reorganisation of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in order to improve service delivery and governance and the Authority has been divided into three divisions.

According to the CAA notification, after the approval of the CAA Board, the Director General (DG) of Civil Aviation has issued a written order to implement the decisions. The CAA has been divided into three parts -- Regulatory, Airport Services and Operations Division. Under the reorganisation, one additional post of additional director general and two new posts of deputy director general have been created in the CAA.

Under the CAA DG, there will be additional DG Regulatory, Additional DG Airport Services and Operations, additionally, four posts of deputy director general have been created.

According to the announcement, under the reorganisation, deputy DG Regulatory and deputy DG Safety will be subordinate to additional DG Regulatory, as well as deputy DG Airports and deputy DG Air Navigation will be subordinate to additional DG Airports and Operations.

According to the notification, the reorganisation of CAA will improve service delivery and governance in the organisation.