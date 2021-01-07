Sindh to enact law for obtaining heir certificates from Nadra

KARACHI: Considering the lengthy process of obtaining administration letters and succession certificates from court in cases of property inheritance, the Sindh government has decided to enact the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill 2020 so that they can be issued directly by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The decision was taken on Wednesday during a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by all the

provincial ministers, the chief executive’s law adviser, the chief secretary and the chairman of the Planning and Development Board.

The Law Department presented an item of law enactment in respect of administration letters and succession certificates.