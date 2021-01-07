CM Buzdar recovers from coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has recovered from coronavirus as he was tested negative Wednesday.

In a statement, the chief minister thanked the people for their prayers as he recovered from COVID-19 with the blessings of Almighty Allah. “I continuously issued necessary instructions through the principal secretary during self-isolation; after the recovery, I will continue to serve the people with revived passion and commitment,” he added.

Corona is a fatal disease; therefore, the people should wear face masks and adopt necessary precautions to remain safe from this disease, the CM suggested. It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday night, some TV channels reported that the chief minister had been tested corona positive again. However, the handout issued Wednesday claimed that Buzdar had been tested negative.