Current situation of COVID-19: NA Speaker initiates consultative meeting for convening NA session

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has initiated the consultation meetings on Wednesday to convene the session of the National Assembly during the current situation of COVID-19 in the country to take the legislative process forward.

It is expected that the NA session will be convened by next week and the opposition will also be consulted for formulating the joint strategy to take the legislative process forward.

In this regard on Wednesday, NA Speaker held the consultation meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and before holding the meeting with the PM he also held separate consultative meeting with federal ministers Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, PTI’s Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheer-ud-Din Babar.

The meeting also considered the convening of the NA session during the current situation of COVID-19 in the country and consultation with the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties.