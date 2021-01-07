‘Respect’ is key to League Cup success, says Mourinho

LONDON: Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho—one win away from a fifth League Cup win in his career—says the recipe for his success is respect for the competition.

The 57-year-old could deliver Spurs’ first piece of silverware since 2008 if they win the final in April at Wembley.

Mourinho became just the third manager to reach the final with three different clubs following the late Ron Saunders and Ron Atkinson after Spurs beat spirited Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday.

They will play the winners of Wednesday’s semi-final between holders Manchester City and Manchester United, with whom Mourinho won the trophy in 2017.

Mourinho’s first taste of success in English football came when Chelsea won the 2005 League Cup.

“I came to England in 2004 and I remember that in that period I had to learn the meaning of the cups here and I always took it seriously,” he said. “If there is any secret, it’s to take it seriously.”

Mourinho has fielded strong sides in the League Cup this season even though many managers see it as a distraction from other challenges and put out weakened teams.

The Portuguese said it was important “to respect what English football is, what English clubs are, what English lower divisions are, and try to not be surprised in any of the games from smaller quality”.

Mourinho said he was approaching Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash away at eighth-tier Marine in the same way.