Fixing Pakistan

This refers to the letter ‘Fixing the Railways’ (Jan03) by Arif Majeed. It is unfortunate that in our country many state-owned enterprises badly failed because of the politically motivated appointments at higher positions who only enjoyed handsome salaries and perks and leave the organisation after completing their tenure without giving desired jobs. At the end, not only the country suffered, but thousands of employees were rendered jobless. They are now facing acute financial difficulties because of the sitting government’s unwise decisions. At present, it seems that the current government is following in the footsteps of the past rulers. Not only Pakistan Railway but also other state-run entities are being led by non-visionary and incompetent leadership.

Pakistan has a lot of potential and can compete with any developed country of the world provided the government devises and implements policies that are in the best interest of the country and its people. Had the previous regimes and the current govt respected merit, Pakistan would have been among the world’s developed countries. PM Imran Khan should revisit his policies and hire competent ministers in his cabinet to turn his vision into a reality and defeat his opponents by his incredible performance.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad