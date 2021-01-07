Failed state?

Today, we are reaping the bitter harvest of betraying the Quaid’s vision. Instead of becoming a democratic and welfare state, Pakistan has slowly turned into a country where the constitution and the laws are slaves to the whims and greed of a few. The biggest threat to national security is the failure of state institutions to perform their constitutional duties. Whether or not the brutal murder of coal miners in Machh was instigated by foreign enemies, it is true that those responsible for protecting the people’s lives have failed.

The blood-curdling killing of a young man in Islamabad by the trigger-happy police is an unpardonable crime. Also, how can the police and others responsible for maintaining law and order justify their incapability to stop a mob from damaging a Hindu temple in Karak?

The images of the cold-blooded murder of a family near Sahiwal still haunt the public. These incidents cannot be called ‘collateral damage’ or dismissed as accidents. They are heinous murders. Those who lost lives were human beings whose lives should matter as much as the lives of the elected or paid elite of this country.

Law-abiding citizens are being targeted by criminals who manage to escape the long arms of the law. A state that fails to perform its primary responsibility of protecting the lives of citizens is a state that needs to cleanse the mess within its corridors of power. All state institutions exist to serve the people.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore