GCSE, A-level exams in NI cancelled: Weir

BELFAST: All scheduled GCSE and A-level examinations in Northern Ireland will be cancelled, Peter Weir has confirmed.

The Stormont Education Minister said work is under way on alternative awarding arrangements. It comes amid stricter lockdown measures to stop a rise in transmission of coronavirus and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by new cases.

Weir said all mainstream education providers will be asked to provide remote learning until the half-term break in the middle of February. The senior Democratic Unionist said: “This is a very sad day for education, a sad day for young people.”

Another 1,985 people tested positive in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said on Wednesday. Thirteen more died. Special schools are to remain open as usual, while vulnerable youngsters and the children of key workers will have access to schools for supervised learning.