Six of a family die of suffocation in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: At least six people of a same family were suffocated to death on Wednesday when they forgot to switch off gas heater that exhausted all the oxygen in their room.

According to the police, the tragic incident occurred in Thakra Mera area on Panu Road that claimed the lives of a woman and her son along with his wife and three minor children.

Following receipt of information, a large number of area people reached the spot and shifted the bodies to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, Mansehra. After the completion of medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the heirs for burial.