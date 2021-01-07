Teacher assessments will replace GCSE, A-level exams this summer, says Williamson

LONDON: GCSE, AS and A-level exams in England this summer will be replaced by school assessments, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed. Williamson told MPs that the government will put its “trust in teachers, rather than algorithms”.

The Education Secretary acknowledged that exams are the “fairest way” of assessing what a student knows, but said the impact of the pandemic meant it was not possible to hold exams in the summer. His comments in the House of Commons came after the government announced that schools and colleges in

England would be closed until mid-February amid the new national lockdown. The grading of GCSE and A-level students in England became a fiasco last summer when end-of-year exams were cancelled amid school closures.

Thousands of A-level students had their results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm, before Ofqual announced a

U-turn, allowing them to use teachers’ predictions. But speaking on Wednesday, Williamson said he wishes to use a form of teacher-assessed grades to award results rather than an algorithm.