PM appeals to Hazara protesters to bury the dead, promises to visit

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: As the Hazara community’s sit-in demanding justice for the Machh incident entered the fourth day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan made an appeal to the protesters to bury the bodies of their loved ones and promised he would visit them “very soon” and that steps were being taken to prevent such attacks in the future.

A large number of protesters have been staging a sit-in since Sunday, refusing to bury the bodies of the victims, as they braved biting cold temperatures. They vowed they would not budge until Prime Minister Khan pays them a visit. Khan had dispatched interior minister Sheikh Rashid, followed by maritime minister Ali Zaidi and PM’s aide Zulfi Bukhari, who were unable to placate the demonstrators.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “I will never betray my people’s trust. Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace.”

“I share your pain,” the Prime Minister said, telling the community that he had visited them in the past as well to stand by them in their time of suffering. “I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally,” he promised.

He assured the Hazara families that he was cognisant of their sufferings and their demands. The government was taking steps to prevent such attacks in the future knowing that “our neighbour is instigating this sectarian terrorism,” the Prime Minister said referring to Indian intervention and sponsoring of terror activities in Pakistan, particularly Balochistan, which was about to become a hub of trade and investment owing to Gwadar Port and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Meanwhile, at a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said the terrorist elements involved in the Machh tragedy would be brought to justice for maintaining enduring peace in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Kamal said the incident in Machh was unfortunate and the government would not abandon the affected and stand by them in difficult times.

He said it was the responsibility of government to protect public lives and their property and the government was taking all possible measures to arrest elements involved in Machh incident.

The chief minister said nefarious design of terrorists would be foiled from the province by contribution of security forces and the people, as miscreants wanted to destabilise peace with subversive activities in order to halt the progress of development under the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in the area. He said that provincial regime was committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the province.