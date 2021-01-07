close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
AFP
January 7, 2021

Australia to 'restore order'

World

AFP
January 7, 2021

SYDNEY: Unrest broke out at an Australian island immigration detention centre, authorities and NGOs said on Wednesday following reports the Christmas Island facility had been set alight by frustrated detainees.

The Australian Border Force said an operation was underway "to restore order after a disturbance" at the North West Point Immigration Detention Centre on the Australian territory in the Indian Ocean.

