Lebanon hits record infections

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beirut: Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed a new daily record of 4,166 coronavirus infections Wednesday, as medics warn that the healthcare system is struggling to cope.
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lebanon has recorded nearly 200,000 cases including 1,537 deaths, according to health ministry figures. A total of 21 people died on Wednesday.
Health professionals have warned that the latest surge in cases risked causing catastrophe across Lebanon, which is already suffering from the aftermath of a devastating August explosion in Beirut and a dire economic crisis.