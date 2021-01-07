close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
AFP
January 7, 2021

Sea turtles make a break for freedom

World

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia: Newly hatched, dozens of baby turtles flipped and flopped their way down a beach towards the crashing waves of the Indian Ocean, under the watchful gaze of conservationists at an Indonesian national park.

Small enough to fit into the palm of a hand, some ended up on their backs, wriggling their tiny flippers helplessly as they tried to get back on track.

