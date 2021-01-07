Students march in Istanbul

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Istanbul: Hundreds of Turkish students ignored police warnings and marched across Istanbul on Wednesday to protest President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of a loyalist as the head of a top university.
The second demonstration in three days against Erdogan’s pick for Bogazici University delivered a rare challenge to the Turkish leader since he cracked down on dissent after surviving a coup bid in 2016.