Lebanon hits record infections

Beirut: Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed a new daily record of 4,166 coronavirus infections Wednesday, as medics warn that the healthcare system is struggling to cope.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lebanon has recorded nearly 200,000 cases including 1,537 deaths, according to health ministry figures. A total of 21 people died on Wednesday.

Health professionals have warned that the latest surge in cases risked causing catastrophe across Lebanon, which is already suffering from the aftermath of a devastating August explosion in Beirut and a dire economic crisis.