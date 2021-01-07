Australia to ‘restore order’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Unrest broke out at an Australian island immigration detention centre, authorities and NGOs said on Wednesday following reports the Christmas Island facility had been set alight by frustrated detainees.
The Australian Border Force said an operation was underway "to restore order after a disturbance" at the North West Point Immigration Detention Centre on the Australian territory in the Indian Ocean.