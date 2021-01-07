Scientists weigh new tactics

WASHINGTON: Should Covid-19 boosters be delayed? Could the dose levels be reduced, and would mixing and matching shots from different makers work just as well?

These are questions now facing governments around the world as vaccine rollout falters and the coronavirus continues to rage, spurred on by new variants that are believed to be more contagious.

British health officials set the pace, announcing they will stretch out the second dose of vaccines authorized for use there up to three months, well beyond the three or four weeks recommended.