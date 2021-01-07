Skipper Rizwan accepts responsibility for Test series loss

ISLAMABAD: Stand-in Test captain Mohammad Rizwan Wednesday accepted his responsibility for defeat in the second Test that ultimately saw New Zealand winning the one-sided series 2-0.

In a post-series talk with media, Rizwan said as a captain, player, and wicketkeeper he would accept his responsibility for the series loss.

“I have to admit here that I have failed to justify my wicket-keeping and was also among those players who dropped catches at crucial stages of the Test. I have failed to make the best use of my abilities.”

Rizwan said the big chink in Pakistan armory was poor catching that let the team down.

“You cannot put well-versed New Zealand team under pressure if you drop catches regularly. Don’t expect miracles after giving a chance to the likes of Kane Williamson. We dropped too many catches at the crucial time and I was one of the culprits. In the second Test, we also dropped some sitters. You have to take 20 wickets to win a Test but if you drop catches, it becomes a difficult proposition.”

The stand-in skipper admitted that there was below-par performance in all departments of the game.

“Performance we were expecting could not be seen during the series. In all three departments, we have completely failed to perform.”

Rizwan, however, defended team’s bowlers, saying that they tried their best to create opportunities.

“Dropped chances means putting extra pressure on the bowlers. Pressure always affects young bowlers’ performance. We took the catches only when our bowlers delivered no-balls.”

The skipper, however, hoped the series against South Africa would be totally different.

“We hope to overcome our weaknesses before the series. There is a need for improvement in every department of the game including bowling. Our young lot needs to be consistent if they want to put pressure on the opponents’ batting. There is no room for complacency if they want to run through opposition’s batting lineup,” Rizwan added.

The captain also said that Kyle Jamieson’s bowling proved a decisive factor in hosts victory.

“His height and the bounce offered by the wicket gave him an advantage.”