Thu Jan 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2021

Ronchi to miss PSL 6

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2021

LAHORE: New Zealand’s former cricketer Luke Ronchi will not be available for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 due to his role as the national team’s batting coach.

Taking to Twitter, Ronchi said that he will not be available for Islamabad United in the upcoming PSL season due to national duty.

“I would have definitely been part of @isbunited had I not been occupied as NZ’s batting coach. I will be supporting my beloved #ISLU in @thepslt20 and I hope to be back in the future. #RedForever #UnitedWeWin,” he wrote.

Ronchi represented two-time PSL champions Islamabad United in three seasons from 2018-20 as a player and mentor. He scored 1020 runs in 31 matches at an average of 36.42.

