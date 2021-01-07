PTF to host three international events in first quarter

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is to host three international and three national tournaments in the first quarter of the year.

According to details, two ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships will be held in Islamabad from February 1-13.

Pakistan will host Japan in the Davis Cup tie in Islamabad from March 5-6.

On the national front, the 9th Essa Lab National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championships will be held in Karachi from January 9-15.

The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championships will be held in Lahore from January 18-23. SA Garden All Pakistan Open Tennis Championships will be held in Lahore from March 14-20.