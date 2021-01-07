Selection committee meeting next week

LAHORE: The first meeting of the selection committee under the newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Waseem will take place early next week.

The meeting will be attended by head coaches of all cricket associations and will discuss players’ performance on the New Zealand tour before selecting a team for the home series against South Africa.

Sources said the meeting would take place between January 10 and January 14.

The selected players will go into a bio-secure bubble from January 17.

The South African team will arrive in Karachi on January 16 and will stay in quarantine for the next five days. The visiting bunch will undergo COVID-19 testing and initially will train in a local club near the hotel. Later on, South Africa will train at the National High Performance Centre in Karachi.