Thu Jan 07, 2021
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 7, 2021

Man found dead

Karachi

A man was found dead near Hamdard Chowk in Manghopir on Wednesday.

Locals found the body was and informed the Manghopir police about it. The deceased was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and was later shifted to a morgue for identification.

A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.

