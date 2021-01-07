Man found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was found dead near Hamdard Chowk in Manghopir on Wednesday.
Locals found the body was and informed the Manghopir police about it. The deceased was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and was later shifted to a morgue for identification.
A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.