Girls clinch top positions in KMDCâ€™s annual exams

Female students of the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) clinched the top three positions in MBBS Final Professional Annual Examination 2020 results while the second and third positions in BDS Final Professional Annual Examination.

Karachi University Controller of Examination Dr Syed Zafar Hussain announced the results on Wednesday. As many as 297 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the papers, of them 238 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage remained 80.13 per cent. Ayesha Liaquat secured 1,472 marks out of 1,800 marks and clinched the overall first position, Aiman Razzaq bagged the second position with 1,434 marks and Iqra Faraz Hussain bagged the third position with 1,423 marks.

Moreover, the controller examination said 103 candidates were registered for BDS exams and 102 students appeared in the exams, of them 89 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage remained 87.25 per cent. Hassan Yaqoob secured 804 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks and clinched the overall first position. Maheen Aslam bagged the second position with 783 marks and Madiha Rafi secured the third position.

For BSc Part-I Annual Examination 2019, 1,512 candidates were registered and 1,461 students appeared in the exams, of them 314 were declared pass. The overall percentage remained 21.49 per cent.