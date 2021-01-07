Copâ€™s plea against ATC trying him for kidnapping dismissed

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday dismissed the application of a suspended Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell official for transferring his kidnapping for ransom case from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) to a sessions court.

Mohammad Rizwan had been booked by the police for kidnapping a citizen from the Khokhrapar area, following which the cop demanded a ransom for the victimâ€™s release.

According to the prosecution, Rizwan and the absconding co-accused Bahadur had kidnapped a man named Jameel and demanded ransom for his release, but the applicant was arrested by the police.

The applicantâ€™s counsel claimed that the police officials had been falsely implicated in the case, saying that they had arrested Jameel over a misunderstanding, while the actual accused had managed to escape.

He requested that the court transfer the case from an ATC to a sessions court, arguing that the case did not fall within the ambit of the anti-terrorism law.

The stateâ€™s counsel, however, opposed the application and said that the police had arrested the applicant with concrete evidence of kidnapping the citizen and demanding a ransom for his release. The SHC said prima facie (on first impression), the applicant misused his power and authority, so the case could not be transferred to a sessions court in such circumstances.