Katlang residents urged to observe virus SOPs

MARDAN: Katlang subdivision Assistant Commissioner Kamran Khan has urged residents and shopkeepers to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and help control the deadly coronavirus.

He was talking to local notables, traders and shopkeepers in Katlang in connection with the launching of a weeklong awareness campaign about coronavirus and it’s prevention.

The official said coronavirus was the issue of everyone and the only way to remain safe from it was to follow the SOPs.

He said he would never like local traders and shopkeepers to suffer from strict measures and lockdown but they would need to support the government and follow the SOPs.

The official urged them to wear facemasks and ensure that nobody can enter their premises without a facemask. He said violators of the SOPs would face fine and imprisonment.