Woman gets death over killing husband

MULTAN: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday awarded death sentence to a woman for killing her husband by throwing acid at him over a second marriage issue.

Bahauddin Zakariyia police had filed the challan in the court, stating that complainant Haseeb Ahmed Khan had lodged a complaint against his mother Sugran Bibi, who allegedly had fastened his father with ropes and threw acid at him.

He stated that the accused also chopped sexual organ of his father before his death. The court also imposed Rs 200,000 fine on the convict.